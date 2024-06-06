Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School Recognizes Student Excellence

It was an evening to celebrate at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish.

On Tuesday, the school presented awards to more than 200 students recognizing excellence in extra-curricular activities, sports, the arts, volunteerism and overall, a commitment and appreciation of the school. Eight major awards were also given out at the ceremony.

The SSNS Student Exemplary Award, presented to two Grade 12 students that demonstrate fair play and sportsmanship was given to Lauryn Chisholm and Iain Balcolm.

Trudy Delorey received the SSNS Outstanding Service Award, recognizing a coach who has given dedicated service to student athletes.

The NSSAF Grade 9 Good Sport Award recipients are Yashita Ghore and Ben Brown.

The inaugural Dr. John Hugh Gillis Fine Arts award, recognizing a Grade 12 student who has invested in an exceptional amount of time in art, drama or music was presented to Simon Bannerman.

Junior Female Athletes of the year are co-merited to Sadie Delorey and Sarah Wallace. Junior Male Athletes of the year are also co-merited to Calder MacKenzie and Theo Reddick.

The SSNS Ron O’Flaherty Scholar Athletes, presented to one grade 12 male and one grade 12 female athlete who excel academically and have reached a high level of skill in their sport were awarded to Bryn Canning and Rory Walker.

The Angus Kell Award for athletic skill, good academic standing and leadership went to Julia Murray and Ewan Stewart.

Female Athlete of the Year is Bryn Canning, while Male Athlete of the Year is Conlan MacKenzie.