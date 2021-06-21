Dr. JH Gillis Regional Royals Announce Extra-Curricular and Athletic Award Winners

The Dr. JH Gillis Regional Royals held their Extra-Curricular and Athletic Virtual Awards over the weekend.

The Female Athlete of the Year is being shared by Mairin Canning and Siona Chisholm. Chisholm also captured the NSSAF Ron O’Flaherty Scholar Athlete award along with Mark MacDonald for the top grade 12 female and top grade 12 male who excelled academically and in their sport. The Male Athlete of the Year is Tyler Doiron.

The Angus Kell Award for an athlete demonstrating athletic skill, good academic standing and leadership over the course of their high school career was presented to Sophie Delorey and Brody McLaren.

The NSSAF Grade 9 Good Sport Award recipients for student-athletes who best demonstrated commitment to fair-play and ethical behaviour are Bryn Canning and Jacob Colton.

Hannah Austen and Zac Stewart are winners of the NSSAF Celebration of School Sport Student Exemplary Award.