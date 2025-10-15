Dr. JH Gillis Regional Royals Boys Hockey Team Ready for Another Season

The Dr. JH Gillis Regional Royals boys hockey team kicks off their regular season with a home game against the CEC Cougars tonight at 7:30 at the Antigonish Arena.

New head coach Cole O’Leary, a former assistant coach, is joined by Darren Waterman, Nole Chapman, and Colin Chisholm behind the bench. He said the last two years were a bit rough but the team looks strong this year with 13 players returning, and eight players from the u16 AAA Cabot Highlanders team that made it to the Maritime finals last year.

O’Leary said the team will be strong this year and have their eyes on a provincial title. He explained most of their home games are on Wednesday nights, adding they will host a tournament here in Antigonish December 11-14.