Dr. JH Gillis Regional Royals Goalkeeper Sadie Delorey named to the 2025 Team Nova Scotia Canada Games Roster

Sadie Delorey, a grade 11 student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish and goalkeeper for the Royals high school squad was recently named to the 2025 Team Nova Scotia Canada Games Roster.

Delorey currently plays and trains with the 17U AAA team with the Cape Breton Football Club out of Sydney and is one of 18 athletes selected to the Canada Games squad along with teammate Ava MacDonald from Sydney River. The team is set to travel to England in April for 10 days, and compete in the Senior Women’s League this summer in Halifax as part of their training for the Canada Games in St. John’s Newfoundland, August 18-22.