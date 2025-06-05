Dr. JH Gillis Royals Hosting Slo-Pitch Provincials

Eight teams from across the province are coming to Antigonish to battle for the Nova Scotia Division 1 Boys Slo-Pitch Championship.

Host, Dr. JH Gillis Royals open the tournament Friday morning against CP Allen Cheetahs at 9:30 AM, with opening ceremonies following at 11 AM. The Royals will then take on Glace Bay at 1:15 PM, and Yarmouth at 4:15 PM to wrap up their Friday action. Semi finals and championships are scheduled for Saturday morning.

All games take place at the Lower South River Ball Fields. Organizers welcome all to come and cheer on the home team as they make a run for the provincial championship.