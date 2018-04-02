Dr. JH Gillis Students On Bauer Theatre Stage This Week

The Theatre Arts class at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish is performing a series of short plays that explores the complexities of love. The romantic comedy is called “Almost Maine” by John Cariani, and directed by Jenn Laudadio. The plays are set in a community called Almost, in northern Maine near the Canadian Border. The seven small plays have quick references to one another. “Almost Maine” is playing tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 at the Bauer Theatre.

One of the actors in the production is Victoria Rankin, featured in the play “Where it all Went”.

Mohammed Eliman also featured in “Where it all Went” with Rankin says he is enjoying his first experience performing the Bauer stage.

One of the actors in the show is Harmony Abesola, who is featured in the play “Sad and Glad”, a character torn between his ex-girlfriend and a new love.

There are 22 students in the class, representing nine different cultures, including international students and students who moved to Canada from other countries. Proceeds from the performances will fund the class trip to Dramafest 2018 this year. Admission is by donation.