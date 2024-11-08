Dr. Kara Thompson appointed as Inaugural Director of the Victor and Mona Dahdaleh Institute for Innovation in Health at STFX University

Dr. Kara Thompson will serve a three-year term as the inaugural director of the Victor and Mona Dahdaleh Institute for Innovation in Health at STFX University.

Thompson works as an associate professor in the Psychology Department at STFX and was recently appointed as the Research Chair in Substance Use Policy and Prevention within the Dahdaleh Institute and the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, both at StFX. At StFX, she was awarded the 2021 President’s Research Award.

When asked about her new role, Thompson said she will help begin to start the institute from the ground up. There are plans to bring together health researchers and community members to engage in conversation and establish the mission and priorities for the institute. Until the building is finished, Thompson said they will work on creating opportunities to develop a plan for what the institution will tackle.

Thompson said the institute will help put Nova Scotia on the map as a central hub for research excellence in health and health innovation, adding she is thrilled to be able to step into the new role and help the vision become a reality.