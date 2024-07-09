Dr. Karen Brebner appointed Interim Associate Vice-President Research, Graduate and Professional Studies At St. FX University

St. FX University has appointed Psychology Professor and former Dean of Arts Dr. Karen Brebner as the Interim Associate Vice-President Research, Graduate and Professional Studies. Brebner will assume her new role on July 29th.

Brebner takes over from Richard Isnor, the current Associate V-P who is leaving St. FX at the end of the month to become Provost and Vice-President Academic and Research at Mount Allison University.

Brebner will remain in the post while St. FX conducts a national search to fill the position permanently.