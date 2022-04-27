Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre Launches Mind, Body and Spirit Tool Kit

A local initiative aimed at improving seniors mental health, addictions, and social isolation is now able to share some of that information with other communities.

Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre recently launched its Mind, Body, and Spirit Tool kit, an initiative that came about following the similarly named Mind, Body, and Spirit collaborative project, which ran from 2017 to the end of 2019. The idea behind the original project, stated a release from the health centre, to explore innovative, and creative approaches to contribute to the mental well-being of seniors.

Following the original project, there was some left over funding and thanks to additional monies from the province and a partnership with the Municipality of the County of Richmond, organizers decided to develop the tool kit.

Sherry Sampson, managing director at the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre, said the toolkit allows access to the findings in the project so they can be shared with other Nova Scotian communities.

Sampson said they hosted zoom calls this month after inviting community groups to partake. While they haven’t met with specific communities, they are hoping to have in-person sessions with groups that want to participate. The toolkit can be found on the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre Website.