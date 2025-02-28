Dr. Lisa Watson Appointed New Dean of Business at St. FX University

St. Francis Xavier University announced Dr. Lisa Watson as the new Dean of Business of its Gerald Schwartz School of Business. Watson will begin serving in the new role on July 1.

Watson joins StFX from Athabasca University, where she has served as Dean of the Faculty of Business since 2022. Prior to that, she held several leadership roles at the University of Regina. Watson holds a PhD in Business with a concentration in Marketing from Bond University in Australia, a Master of Management Studies and a Bachelor of commerce from Carleton University.

When asked why she took the position at STFX, she called the local university an amazing school that speaks to her academic values. As for goals, Watson said she is a big fan of listening, noting she won’t come in with predetermined ideas of what needs to be done. As for what she looks forward to when she assumes the role of dean, Watson listed community at the top of the list.

As the dean, Watson will take over from Tim Hynes.