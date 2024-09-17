Dr. Mila Mulroney named as St. FX University’s 11th Chancellor

STFX University has named Dr. Mila Mulroney as its 11th chancellor.

Dr. Mulroney is a StFX honorary degree recipient and a highly respected Canadian philanthropist. Over the past 50 years, she said she spent a lot of time on campus, adding she is humbled to be named chancellor.

Dr. Mulroney immigrated to Canada from Sarajevo, Yugoslavia in 1958 to join her family and father, who was pursuing graduate studies in psychiatry at McGill University. She has been widely credited for playing a vital role in the political career of her late husband, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, the 18th Prime Minister of Canada.

She received an honorary degree Doctor of Laws from StFX in 2004.

StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin called Dr. Mulroney the right person for the job, adding she has the expertise needed for the important role.

The Mulroney Institute is home to two research chairs named in her honour. The first, Mila Mulroney Research Chair in Women, Policy, and Governance Leadership, is dedicated to issues related to women within a broad range of policy and governance models. The second, Mila Mulroney Research Chair in Women and Politics, explores the representation and experiences of women holding political offices at all levels of government. Both chairs focus on advancing knowledge affecting the lives of women today.