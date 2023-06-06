Dr. Minoli Amit Conferred A Life Membership by the Canadian Paediatric Society

A local pediatrician has been conferred a special honour by her peers.

Dr. Minoli Amit of Antigonish has been granted a life membership by the Canadian Paediatric

Society. Life memberships are presented by the society for demonstrating dedication to advancing the health of children by supporting the work of the CPS.

Amit has over 40 years of clinical experience in pediatric acute care, as well as office-based and rural outreach consulting work. She led the Children and Women’s Service at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital for many years until her retirement in 2021. She continues to practice as a locum.

Amit has been active in her profession, including a board member with Doctors Nova Scotia, the Canadian Paediatric Society and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. She currently sits on the board of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia.

Amithas also been the co-chair of the Pediatric Operational Group of the Nova Scotia Health Authority and was Site Medical Lead at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.