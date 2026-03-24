Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Dr. Rebekah Zee, Dr. Julie Vermeer, Dr. Vaughan Marshall, Dr. Colin Marais Gynecology office at St. Martha’s Hospital is closed due to power outage, reopening Wednesday morning at 8:00 am

Mar 24, 2026 | Health & Medical Cancellations


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year