Drafting of Provincial Legislation the Next Step in Proposed Consolidation of Antigonish Town and County

Following last night’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of

Antigonish, Warden Owen McCarron spoke about the next steps in the proposed consolidation process.

On October 20, Antigonish Town and Antigonish County Councils approved a motion to request the province consolidate the municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish into one municipal unit through special legislation.

McCarron said he spoke with a lot of people since the vote, noting they recognize it was a big decision. He said the next step will be the province introducing legislation in the spring sitting. McCarron also said he talked with local MLAs Greg Morrow and Michelle Thompson about the matter.

County council approved the motion by a margin of 5-3 and Town Council by a margin of 4-3.