No New Cases of COVID-19 in the Province, Five Active Cases...12:44 pm | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health Officials say five active cases remain in the province, no one is currently in hospital. To date, there have been 1,083 cases of COVID-19; 65 people have died. The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 856 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday. So far, […]
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That leaves the number of infections to date at 1,083. There are five active cases of the virus, 65 people have died. No one is in hospital. Cases range in age under 10 to over 90; 1,013 cases are now resolved. On Friday the Nova […]
Tremaine Signs with The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers10:23 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]