Driver Strikes Traffic Control Person in Antigonish

Antigonish RCMP confirmed a driver struck a traffic control person with the Town of Antigonish on St. Andrew’s Street over the weekend.

Police say at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, a pickup truck drove through the closed road headed towards Main Street. The vehicle struck one of two traffic control workers on the shoulder with a mirror. Paramedics were declined.

Police issued a motor vehicle act violation ticket for failing to obey a traffic control person directing traffic in a temporary work area.

Antigonish RCMP St. Sgt. Kim Hillier said it is of the utmost importance to be safe, and that signs and traffic control workers need to be obeyed