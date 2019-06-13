Drivers advised to watch for Turtles on Local Roadways

Local motorists are being asked to pay special attention to turtles along our rural roads as the weather gets warmer. This is the time of year when turtles start getting hit by cars along the side of the road.

There are four species of turtles in Nova Scotia and three are at risk of extinction. Turtles found in the province are Blanding’s, Wood, Snapping and Painted Turtles. There are less than 500 Blanding’s Turtles in the province.

Catherine Morris of the Nature Conservancy of Canada says if you encounter a turtle on the road, you can help them along their way.

Morris says you shouldn’t move a turtle with a stick or your foot, because a turtle’s shell underneath is much thinner and the animal could get injured.