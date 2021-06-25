Drug Charges Laid following Hotel Room Search in Pictou

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged two people following a search of a hotel room in Pictou on June 22.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. on June 22, police executed a search warrant on a hotel room at a local hotel in Pictou in relation to a drug trafficking investigation. Police searched the room and seized suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine and cash.

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both of Pictou County, at the scene without incident and later the pair released on conditions. They will appear in court at a later date. Both face charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have information about this incident, call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.