Drugs and Marijuana confiscated by Police in Pictou County

Police in Pictou County seized guns and drugs during a search in Sutherland’s River Monday morning.

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with help from the RCMP, searched a home on Highway 4, seizing a number of various firearms and marijuana.

Police have charged two men from Sutherland’s River, aged 33 and 34 with various firearms-related offences, failing to comply with court orders and possession of a controlled substance.

Both men have been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.