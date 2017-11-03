Drugs seized in New Glasgow area

Posted at 12:42 pm on November 3, 2017 | Filed Under: News

There’s been a drug bust in the New Glasgow area.  Yesterday afternoon, members of the Pictou County  Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit with assistance from New Glasgow Regional Police searched a home on Abercrombie Road.
Officers seized cocaine, oxycodone, amphetamines and marijuana.  Police arrested a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman both from New Glasgow, charging them with four counts each of possession of a controlled substance.
Both have been released from custody and will be appear in court at a later date.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page