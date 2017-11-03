Drugs seized in New Glasgow area

There’s been a drug bust in the New Glasgow area. Yesterday afternoon, members of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit with assistance from New Glasgow Regional Police searched a home on Abercrombie Road.

Officers seized cocaine, oxycodone, amphetamines and marijuana. Police arrested a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman both from New Glasgow, charging them with four counts each of possession of a controlled substance.

Both have been released from custody and will be appear in court at a later date.