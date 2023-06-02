Dryness and Damage from Fiona leading to a Reduction in Yields at Nova Scotia Farms

With a dry winter and spring, farmers are already seeing a reduction in yields.

Alicia King, first vice president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture, said the federation is hearing from farmers about the dryness province wide. With forages, or grass crops like hay, they are already seeing reduced yields and they are ready to harvest earlier.

King, who owns and operates Six maple Farms with her husband, said the dryness is on top of the local crop damage, particularly the corn crop, sustained during post tropical storm Fiona. King noted those same farmers are experiencing a reduction in what they are harvesting.

King noted another issue is the mental health of farmers, particularly with the weather events over the last year and the current dry weather.

At this point, King said the federation is hoping for rain.