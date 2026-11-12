Due to a network outage of Microsoft Outlook, we are currently unable to receive e-mails. Time-sensitive messages can be phoned in during regular office hours (8am to 4 pm Friday). Main # is 902-863-4580, Toll-free # is 1-800-350-2539.
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.