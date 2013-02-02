St Joseph Parish Port Hawkesbury Weekend MassesEvent Date: Saturday Feb 17 & Sunday Feb 18 Event Time: Saturday – 4pm, Sunday – 10am Event Location: St Lawrence Parish, Mulgrave Event:
Due to an electrical issue at St Joseph’s, Fr. Joby and Deacon Berkley will be celebrating Masses this weekend in St Lawrence Church in Mulgrave. Mass times will be as usual at 4pm on Saturday and 10 am on Sunday. Since we were unable to hold Mass on Ash Wednesday, the Ashes will be distributed at both Masses on the weekend.