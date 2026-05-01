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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Due to High Winds, Buses 130, 131, 132 & 133 taking students to Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy are cancelled.

May 1, 2026 | Bus Changes


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year