Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Province Announces Funding for Community Groups providing Me...4:36 pm | Read Full Article
The province’s department of Addictions and Mental Health today announced more than $7.1 million in one-time grants for community groups providing mental health programs such as mentorship, peer support, art and many others. The programs range from promoting mental wellness to addressing specific mental health concerns. A local group getting funding through the grant program […]
Province’s Proclamation of the Combat Sports Authority...11:54 am | Read Full Article
On Wednesday, the provincial government proclaimed the Combat Sports Authority Act and updated regulations to ensure combat sports are safe in Nova Scotia. The act modernizes and renames the Boxing Authority Act, and the regulations governing sports such as boxing, mixed martial arts and kickboxing. The new regulations also designate sanctioning bodies for amateur combat […]
Sports Roundup – March 116:00 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sports: Defensive player of the year David Muenkat propelled the X-Men to a 107-98 win over the Queens Gaels in the third quarter-final game at the U SPORTS Men’s Basketball Championship. In the victory, Muenkat showed off his offensive side, racking up 27 points and adding 8 rebounds on the way to […]