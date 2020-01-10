Listen Live
Sad, sad news for classic rock fans...
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/neil-peart-rush-obituary-936221/
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop2:10 pm | Read Full Article
You’ll be paying less at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is down 1.5 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 1.6 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.15.2 in the eastern mainland, in […]
Pictou County RCMP looking to locate owners of Stolen Proper...1:39 pm | Read Full Article
Police in Pictou County are looking for the owners of recovered property. On December 29, 2019, Pictou District RCMP recovered items believed to be stolen property. The items include a snowblower, a generator, commercial grade power tools, a whipper snipper, and audio equipment. With several break-ins to unoccupied camps and garages in recent months, police […]
Former Bulldogs, Crushers Head Coach Troy Ryan named Head Co...2:05 pm | Read Full Article
A former head coach of the Antigonish Junior A Bulldogs, Pictou County Weeks Crushers and Campbellton Tigers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League is now leading the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team. Hockey Canada says Troy Ryan will take over as head coach of the team, effective immediately. Ryan had been an assistant coach with the […]