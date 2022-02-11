Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
We’re finally back! Check out http://goxgo.ca for the most up to date ticketing procedures and event protocols for all remaining home games. #goxgo
February 11, 2022: Bus Rte 411 driven by Beverly Breen from @StMarysEdCentr1 is travelling one hour late this afternoon due to a mechanical issue.
Nova Scotia has one death 389 new Cases of COVID-193:25 pm | Read Full Article
There has been another death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the latest death is a child, aged 5 to 11. To date, 167 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The province had 10 new hospital admissions from COVID-19 and 12 discharges There are 82 […]
Police in Pictou County lay Drug Charges10:34 am | Read Full Article
There’s been a drug bust in Pictou County. On Thursday, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Westville, Stellarton and New Glasgow Police Departments and the Pictou District RCMP arrested three people in two separate locations in connection with a drug and stolen property investigation. On Thursday afternoon at around […]
Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League to resume Season February 1...9:36 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Board of Governors has agreed to resume play on Monday. The board decided all play would take place within the Fred Fox and Sid Rowe divisions. It also agreed that all teams will qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs will begin March First with the third and sixth place […]