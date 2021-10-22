Listen Live
Found: a brown suede wallet found in front of our station (5663 Highway 7). If this is yours, please claim at the radio station. (Note that the office is closed at 5pm Friday, but re-opens at 9am Monday.)
How high will it go? Gasoline and diesel prices continue to climb, inching closer to $1.50 a litre. http://bit.ly/3aYQtUO
Gasoline Rises 3.1 cents a litre, Diesel up 1.9 cents10:07 am | Read Full Article
The price at the pump is continuing its upward march. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up by 3.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.48.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.49. Diesel is also […]
St. FX Student questions new Parking Policy at St. FX Univer...9:51 am | Read Full Article
A StFX student wants a resolution to parking issues at StFX. Landon Morris, a third year X student who lives on Campus in Governors Hall, says he and other students have been having a hard time finding overnight parking on the university campus. Morris pointed to three parking tickets he received since school began, though […]
Hockey’s Amaya Giraudier and Patrick Kyte named St. FX...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
X-Women Hockey goaltender Amaya Giraudier was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Giraudier, a first year Science student from Assiniboia, Sask. earned a big win in the X net Saturday in a 3-2 shootout victory over previously undefeated UNB. She had 39 saves on the night, including turning aside two shooters in the […]