Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
St. FX University and the Students Union have joined forces on a grant program that switches from traditionally published textbooks for some courses to free online resources. https://bit.ly/3TfPwvs
A community-led meeting on the proposed consolidation of Antigonish Town and County will be held in Havre Boucher Friday night. https://bit.ly/3eqgB08
Oct 13 Subway trivia:
46% of people say they would do THIS along with a good friend. What is it?
Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Community Meeting on Proposed Consolidation of the Town and ...10:30 am | Read Full Article
A community town hall style meeting to discuss the proposed consolidation of the Town and County of Antigonish is set for the Havre Boucher Community Centre on Friday evening. Organizer Anne McKeough said the meeting is a chance for residents to ask questions and voice concerns about the proposed consolidation. The meeting with run from […]
Re-Settlement of Afghan Refugees Reaches Half-way Point in C...9:51 am | Read Full Article
The re-settlement of Afghan refugees in Canada has reached a significant milestone. Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there are now more than 20-thousand refugees in Canada. Fraser says that’s half-way to Canada’s goal of re-settling 40-thousand Afghans. Fraser says Canada reached 20-thousand Afghan refugees on September 22nd. He says since then another […]
St. FX X-Women Goaltender Christina Gentile is the USports W...10:55 am | Read Full Article
StFX X Women goalkeeper Christina Gentile is the U SPORTS women’s soccer player of the week after earning player of the game honours following a 3-1 victory over Cape Breton. The fourth-year arts student was also named StFX Female Athlete of the Week. The Laval, Que., native delivered the Capers their first loss of the […]