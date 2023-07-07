Listen Live
Fund-raising is continuing by the Mulgrave Road Theatre for a planned renovation and expansion of its home in Guysborough.
Work is underway on a Trunk 4 redesign and an Active Transportation Corridor in Antigonish County.
One local fishers group reports catches were down for most of its members in the just concluded lobster fishing season.
Judge Reserves Decision in Consolidation Court Case12:56 pm | Read Full Article
During a Nova Scotia Supreme Court hearing in Antigonish this morning, Justice Timothy Gabriel reserved decision on the matter involving the proposed consolidation of the Town and County of Antigonish. Justice Gabriel heard arguments from Donald MacDonald, representing three residents representing local community group Let Antigonish Decide, Robert Grant and John Shanks, representing the municipality […]
Sobey Foundation, David and Faye Foundations make joint $1 M...12:33 pm | Read Full Article
A big financial boost in the effort to rebuild the replica of the iconic ship The Hector. The Ship Hector Society in Pictou says it has received a $1 million joint donation from the Sobey Foundation and the David and Faye Sobey Foundation. The Hector, which has been a dockside attraction for the past 22 […]
Sports Roundup – July 26:10 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS A good day for Garry Kell at the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championship in Membertou. Kell took first place in both right and left disabled men’s under 75 kilos and finished 4th in the 70 kilogram Grandmaster men’s class. NATIONAL SPORTS The Toronto Blue Jays are aiming to avoid a series sweep when they […]