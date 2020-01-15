Listen Live
Bus 314, driven by Linda Bennett taking students home from East Antigonish Education Centre / Academy is travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon.
The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is launching a survey to gauge the impact of the Northern Pulp closure among its members and local businesses. http://bit.ly/2FOPFlQ
The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is seeking input from members and businesses potentially impacted by the impending shut down of Northern Pulp. On Tuesday, the chamber sent out a Northern Pulp Closure Impact Survey asking for impacts on businesses, impact on potential gross revenue losses, and additional comments relating to the situation. Chamber board […]
Parks Canada is looking for your input on planning for the Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Residents are asked to visit letstalkCBHNP.ca to take part in a questionnaire which Parks Canada says will help shape the next 10-15 years at the park. Kelly Deveaux, acting superintendent for Cape Breton Highlands National park, says the questionnaire […]
StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle announced Patrick Patty Kyte as the first committed recruit of 2020-21. Kyte, a 5’11”, 172 pound defenseman played three seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), tallying 69 points in 156 career games. He was traded in December to playoff contender […]