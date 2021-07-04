Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
New Glasgow Regional Police/New Glasgow Fire Department investigating arson-seeking information from the public.
Found property.
Youth bike found on Duke Street, Trenton
On July 2nd ,the NGRP located a youth bicycle on Duke Street, Trenton, NS near the Trenton Elementary School.
If you are the owner of this bike, or know who is the owner, please call our dispatch line at 902 752-1941.
Premier visits Local Businesses during a Visit to Antigonish...8:09 pm | Read Full Article
Premier Iain Rankin made a swing through Antigonish on Saturday. Rankin, accompanied by Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey was in town to visit local businesses. Rankin says entrepreneurs are upbeat. Rankin was non-committal about when he might call a provincial election. Rankin says since he became premier the government has been investing in Nova Scotians and […]
Province Identifies eight cases of COVID-193:15 pm | Read Full Article
There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and three recoveries. Four cases are in Central Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. The other four are in Eastern Zone; three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation. Three are 52 active cases of the virus, […]
Sports Roundup – July 45:36 am | Read Full Article
The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the N-B-A Finals for the first time since 1974. Khris Middleton scored 32 points to lead the way in a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Phoenix Suns in the final. […]