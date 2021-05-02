Listen Live
Due to COVID Restrictions, services at Tracadie United Baptist in Monastery are cancelled today & May 9th. They are on Zoom Sundays at 1pm for Virtual Sunday Worship, and Wednesdays at 7pm for Virtual Midweek Fellowship. All Welcome! Meeting ID# 604 512 7937 Password: TUBC2020
The province is announcing 148 new cases of COVID-19. Premier Iain Rankin says the large number was expected, as the lab catches up to a backlog of tests to be analyzed. http://bit.ly/3xzJ3lb
Police Charge Three Men in a Drug Trafficking Investigation6:38 pm | Read Full Article
There’s been a drug bust in Northeastern Nova Scotia. The Pictou County, Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury Street Crime Enforcement Units charged three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. On Friday at about 10 p.m. police charged three people; cocaine and cash was also seized. A 20-year-old man from Pictou County has been charged […]
Search Concludes for Missing West River Station Man6:34 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say 41-year-old man who was reported missing in West River Station on April 29 has been found deceased. The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature; however, the investigation is ongoing. Facebook Twitter
Sports Roundup – May 26:31 am | Read Full Article
The Calgary Flames’ drive for a playoff spot is on thin ice. The Flames lost 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers, missing a chance to get closer to the Montreal Canadiens. Calgary is eight points back of the Habs for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. Each team has six games left. […]