Two local athletes, Nicole Roberts and Kristina Richard say they still can't believe the provincial recognition they've received from Special Olympics Nova Scotia. http://bit.ly/38WbIn1
There's a new phone scam making the rounds in the province. It targets Nova Scotia Power customers. http://bit.ly/2tgVPss
Nova Scotia Power Warns of a Phone Scam
Nova Scotia Power says there’s a new phone scam that targets its customers. NSP say in this scam, a caller poses as a representative of the utility, demanding payment or risk disconnection of power. The caller threatens to send a crew to the customer’s house within the hour, and provides a false employee name and […]
Local Special Olympics Athletes Kristina Richard and Nicole Roberts Receive Provincial Recognition
Two local Special Olympics athletes say they are both surprised and excited about their selections for provincial awards. At a recent Special Olympics Gala in Halifax, Kristina Richard was named winner of the Female Athlete of the Year Award. This is the second time she has won this award. Richard competed in Track and Field at […]
X-Women Hockey's Jamie Johnson named AUS Female Athlete of the Week
Jamie Johnson of the U SPORTS No. 10-ranked StFX X-Women hockey team is the Atlantic University Sport female athlete of the week. A first-year human kinetics student from Victoria, B.C., Johnson earned three wins this week including two shutouts, helping place the X-Women in a tie for first place in the AUS standings. With a […]