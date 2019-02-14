Listen Live
Bus 193 driven by Donny Wadden, and serving Frank H. MacDonald and East Pictou Middle Schools, will be one half hour late returning students home this afternoon.
There was an information picket over the lunch hour today at St. FX University staged by the union representing the school's faculty. The focus of the picket by the St. FX Association of University Teachers was the Coady International Institute. https://t.co/GYDVw8UcMx
St. FX Faculty University Holds Information Picket on Coady ...1:15 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Association of University Teachers hosted an information picket today regarding the recent goings-on at the Coady International Institute. Mary Oxner, president of the StFX AUT, said they wanted to show support for colleagues working at the Coady Institute. Oxner said the Coady is under a lot of financial pressure following revelations of accounting […]
RCMP Search for Missing Pictou County Man1:13 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 78-year-old Wallace Harry MacLean. MacLean was last seen on February 7 and police are concerned for his safety. MacLean is believed to have left a residence on Shore Rd. in Merigomish in his 2009 light blue Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pick-up truck bearing Nova Scotia […]
X-Women Hockey #8 in Latest U Sports Rankings6:48 am | Read Full Article
The StFX X Women Hockey team remains in the top 10 following the end of the AUS regular season. The X Women sit 8th in the USports Top 10 rankings released Tuesday. The sit four spots behind St. Thomas, who lost to StFX last Friday. The X Men’s Hockey team received an honourable mention. They […]