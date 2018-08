LP Dumoulin continued his strong season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series yesterday by winning

the Bumper to Bumper 300 at Riverside International Speedway. It’s his third win of the season. He’s also posted five top five finishes in the first eight races of the season.

Cole Powell finished second, followed by DJ Kennington.

Donald Chisholm of Antigonish left the race after 137 laps, leaking fluid, finishing 17th.