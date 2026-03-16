During March Break, School-Aged Girls are Being Invited to Try Wrestling in Antigonish

With March Break underway, there are several activities planned for local youth to try something new.

One such event is being held later this week in Antigonish.

Antigonish Wrestling is hosting at Try Wrestling event for school aged girls on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Saputo Centre.

Constance Tweedie, a coach with Antigonish Wrestling and an assistant coach with the Nova Scotia Wrestling team, said it’s part of an initiative by Wrestling Nova Scotia to try and boost girls in sports, with 10 similar events happening throughout the province.

Participants will need a clean pair of sneakers and athletic clothes and will require a parental registration form signed. Tweedie said they go over the basics of wrestling, including body positioning, basic take-downs, and some pinning positions. She said it will be a free and inclusive event.

Tweedie said two girls with Antigonish Wrestling recently won gold at the provincial tournament hosted in Antigonish a few weeks ago.