E-Learning Company Velsoft of New Glasgow to Receive a Payroll Rebae

Nova Scotia Business Incorporated has approved a payroll rebate to a growing New Glasgow based e-learning company.

Velsoft has the potential to create up to 30 new jobs related to the expansion of its virtual campus opportunities and line of business. NSBI says based on the maximum growth forecast of the agreement, Velsoft could spend 4.5 million dollars in salaries.

It is estimated the company could earn a rebate of up to 315-thousand dollars over five years. The company would be eligible for a smaller rebate if it creates fewer jobs.