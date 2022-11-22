Listen Live
Early Dismissal: Students at Bayview Education Centre will be dismissed at 12 noon, due to a power outage.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced federal funding to help Canadian homeowners convert their home heating from oil to heat pumps. https://bit.ly/3hUup4l
Update, 8 a.m. Hwy 102 has reopened.
Antigonish Jazzfest Declared a Success8:25 am | Read Full Article
The head of a local tourism group deemed the recent Antigonish Jazzfest a success. Antigonish Tourism Association president Paul Curry said things went really well with the event, adding the intention is to continue it on an annual basis. He added ticket sales were good. Curry said his association worked in partnership with the Antigonish […]
Town of New Glasgow ends the 2021-22 Fiscal year with a Cons...8:20 am | Read Full Article
The town of New Glasgow’s finances continue to be in good shape. At last night’s monthly meeting, Kevin MacDonald of the accounting firm MacDonald & Murphy presented the audited financial statements for the town ending March 31st of this year. The town posted a consolidated surplus of $3.79 million, which included surpluses in the operating fund […]
Zachary Houde, Liam Wilde and Ben Hadley named St. FX Footba...3:47 pm | Read Full Article
X-Men receiver Zachary Houde is the StFX Football Offensive Player of the Week for the week. Houde, a first year Climate & Environment science student from Thetford Mines, Que. led all X-Men receivers in their close loss to SASK in the U SPORTS Uteck Bowl Saturday. Houde had five receptions for 98 total yards, including […]