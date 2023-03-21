Listen Live
Paqtnkek Receives almost $500,000 to develop a Full-Scale Oy...10:47 am | Read Full Article
The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation is developing a full-scale oyster farm in Pomquet Harbour with help from the federal government. Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, says government is committing $498,118 to the project. The funding will assist Paqtnkek take […]
Pictou Town Council allows development of Apartment Complex ...9:45 am | Read Full Article
Pictou Town Council has given the green light to a developer that wants to build an apartment complex on Beeches Road on the old hospital site. The development required a decision on a variance, as the building plans include a roof that is 5 feet above the maximum height as spelled out in the R3 Zone, […]
Gillis Pleased with Performance by X-Men and X-Women Runners...10:19 am | Read Full Article
The head coach of the St. FX track and field team says he’s pleased with the results by X-Men and X-Women runners at the recent USports national championship in Saskatoon. Eric Gillis says six competitors went to nationals, three runners qualified by winning an individual AUS championship. The women’s 4 by 800 metre relay team also […]