Early Voting Beings in Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay By-election

Just days after the by-election was called in the new riding of Chéticamp–Margarees-Pleasant Bay, voters can now cast ballots.

Early voting opened today (Tuesday, May 26th).

Elections Nova Scotia spokesperson Naomi Shelton says early voting takes place at the returning office at 51 Old Cabot Trail Road in Grand Etang.

Early voting is available Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays. Extended hours for early voting will be from 9 am to 8 pm on June 18th and 19th

After candidate nominations closed, e-balloting will be used for early voting.

Voters can also arrange to have a write-in ballot team to visit them at home.

Paper ballots will be used on Election Day, June 23rd.

More information on the by-election can be found at the Elections Nova Scotia web site at electionsnovascotia.ca