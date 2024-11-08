East Coast and Provincial Government Employees Credit Unions to Merge in the New Year

The East Coast and the Provincial Government Employees Credit Unions are merging.

The amalgamation has been approved by members of both credit unions.

East Coast Credit Union CEO Ken Shea says joining together makes sense as both financial institutions shared a branch on Argyle Street in downtown Halifax for the past 7 or 8 years.

The Provincial Government Employees Credit Union serves about 2,700 members with assets of nearly $50 million.

The two credit unions will officially merge on January 1st. To be known as East Coast Credit Union, it will serve almost 47,000 members from its 20 branches, including a virtual branch with assets of $1.5 billion.