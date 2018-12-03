East Coast Credit Union CEO says Partnering With the Antigonish CACL and Legion was a Great Fit

The East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre is officially open for business after a

ribbon cutting ceremony featuring local dignitaries on Friday. The facility is shared between the Antigonish Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 and CACL Antigonish.

Ken Shea, president and CEO of East Coast Credit Union, said the Credit Union has always been a supporter of social responsibility. He said they believe in making a difference in their communities by being more than just a financial contributor.

East Coast Credit Union previously donated 100-thousand dollars to the project. To formally recognize the contribution, the building was renamed the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.

Shea said the partnership created between the Legion and the CACL is unique and makes for a good opportunity for the community, adding he felt the project was a great fit for the East Coast Credit Union