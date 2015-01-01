East Coast Credit Union CEO says Recognition as One of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures is a Testament to the Quality of Their People

The CEO of the East Coast Credit Union Ken Shea is welcoming news for its recent recognition as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

The award, presented by leading cultural talent management firm Waterstone Human Capital, recognizes Canadian organizations for developing a strong corporate culture that helps sustain a competitive advantage.

Shea says it’s a testament to the quality of their team that helps drive their success.

Shea says the award is a recognition of the incredible efforts by employees and the credit union’s collective commitment to build a welcoming, inclusive and collaborative culture.