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East Coast Credit Union Employees receive $50 Each During August to Support Local Businesses

Aug 10, 2026 | Local News

East Coast Credit Union is again giving back to local communities through an employee-led initiative.
Throughout the month of August, Credit Union Employees will each receive $50 to spend at a local business of their choice.
Queen-Esther Okundonor is the Community Engagement Ambassador at East Coast Credit Union. She says the program was initially launched in 2020 during the pandemic by Atlantic Central across Atlantic Credit Unions  to help support local businesses.
Okundonor says it’s a very impactful program, helping to empower staff.
The program #Loyal2Local is expected to inject about $25,000 directly back into local economies.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.