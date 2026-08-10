East Coast Credit Union Employees receive $50 Each During August to Support Local Businesses

East Coast Credit Union is again giving back to local communities through an employee-led initiative.

Throughout the month of August, Credit Union Employees will each receive $50 to spend at a local business of their choice.

Queen-Esther Okundonor is the Community Engagement Ambassador at East Coast Credit Union. She says the program was initially launched in 2020 during the pandemic by Atlantic Central across Atlantic Credit Unions to help support local businesses.

Okundonor says it’s a very impactful program, helping to empower staff.

The program #Loyal2Local is expected to inject about $25,000 directly back into local economies.