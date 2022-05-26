East Coast Credit Union is the recipient of the 2022 Coady Award for its demonstration of leadership in co-operation, volunteerism, education, and environmental sustainability. The award, named in honour of Rev Dr. Moses Coady, whose vision of independence and fairness shaped co-operatives and communities in Atlantic Canada, is awarded each year by Atlantic Central to a credit union within Atlantic Canada.

In 2021, East Coast Credit Union introduced the #EastCoastCUCares Grant Program, investing $100,000 into local co-operatives and social enterprises to help Nova Scotia build back together at a time when it was needed most.

East Coast Credit Union was also a key contributor to many strategically important community initiatives, such as the St. Andrew’s low carbon initiative to which we donated land to house a ground-mount solar system for the St. Andrews Senior Housing Authority (S.A.S.H.A), a community run, non-profit assisted living facility.

They also pledged $25,000 to the Coady Change Leaders program, which educates community members on social change, including community development, climate resilience, and women’s leadership.