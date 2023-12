The East Coast Credit union is marking its 90th anniversary locally in a tangible way.

Next week, to mark its 90 years of serving Nova Scotians, President and CEO Ken Shea says it will officially open a new space on the second floor at its Bergengren branch in Antigonish.. It will be called the East Coast Community Corner.

The official grand opening and 90th Anniversary celebration will be held on Thursday, December 7th from 3:30 to 5:30