East Coast Credit Union named as one of Canada’s Most Admired Companies

The East Coast Credit Union is getting some national recognition.

The credit union, with branches from Halifax to Cape Breton, that serves more than than 43,000 members has been named one of the Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

In a statement, Credit Union officials say winning this award underscores its commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative and inspiring workplace environment.

The award, now in its 20th year, annually recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that have helped them enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage.

The awards were founded by Waterstone Human Capital, a respected performance culture and human resources search leadership advisory firm