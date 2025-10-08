East Coast Credit Union Opens its 20th Physical Location in West Bedford

East Coast Credit Union hosted the grand opening of its newest branch in West Bedford late last month. The grand opening marked the 20th physical location for East Coast Credit Union in the province.

Ken Shea, president and CEO of East Coast Credit Union, said they created a space that will serve not only as a place to bank but also place designed to foster relationships and support financial well-being, while also deepening the East Coast Credit Unions roots in the community.

East Coast Credit Union, B Corp Certified institution, reinvests 10 per cent of its profits into initiatives strengthening financial literacy, community development, and social wellbeing. As part of this commitment, it donated $2,500 to Friends of Birch Cove Lakes for environmental initiatives and $2,500 to the Bedford Lions Club Food Pantry to support food security.