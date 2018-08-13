East Coast Credit Union Pledges $100,000 for CACL Antigonish/Legion Renovation and Conversion Project

It is a significant donation to the nearly $3-million dollar renovation project to convert to the

former National Philatelic Centre into the new home for CACL Antigonish and the Legion. East Coast Credit Union is contributing 100-thousand dollars to the project. To formally recognize the investment, the building will be renamed the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.

CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says it is the largest non-government donation for this project.