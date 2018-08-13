East Coast Credit Union Pledges $100,000 for CACL Antigonish/Legion Renovation and Conversion Project

It is a significant donation to the nearly $3-million dollar renovation project to convert to the
former National Philatelic Centre into the new home for CACL Antigonish and the Legion. East Coast Credit Union is contributing 100-thousand dollars to the project. To formally recognize the investment, the building will be renamed the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.
CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says it is the largest non-government donation for this project.
The Chair of Cooperative Social Responsibility with the Credit Union, Bill Timmons, says they are pleased with this extended partnership with the two groups.
Timmons says the collaboration of the Legion and CACL has attracted interest across the country. Timmons says requests have come in for more details from groups in Enfield, Manitoba and British Columbia. Timmons says the Legion and CACL had the benefit of a building to move into, but the conversion wasn’t easy, including cutting through a large vault to build part of the industrial shop.